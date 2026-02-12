<p>New Delhi: The Supreme Court has taken exception to the Allahabad High Court's order granting bail to husband of a young girl, who died within months of her marriage allegedly due to dowry demands, saying it is ''one of the most shocking and disappointing orders'', which led to ''travesty of justice''.</p><p>A bench of Justices J B Pardiwala and K V Vishwanathan allowed an appeal filed by Chetram Verma, father of the girl, against the High Court's order of October 10, 2025 and directed the husband accused, Devraj Verma alias Golu to surrender immediately before the trial court at Shrawasti district.</p><p>In its order on February 9, 2026, the court noted, there are allegations levelled in the FIR as regards demand of dowry and incessant harassment by the husband.</p>.Woman entitled to maintenance from second husband, though her first marriage subsisted: Supreme Court.<p>After going through the bail order, the bench said, ''We fail to understand on plain reading of the order as to what the High Court is trying to convey. What weighed with the High Court in exercising its discretion in favour of the accused for the purpose of grant of bail in a very serious crime like dowry death. What did the High Court do?''</p><p>The court pointed out, all that the High Court did, was to record the submission of the defense counsel and thereafter proceeded to observe that the accused was in jail since July 27, 2025 and there being no criminal history, he was entitled to bail.</p><p>Without commenting anything on merits as the trial is in progress, the bench held, the order passed by the High Court was unsustainable in law. </p><p>The court emphasized, it was expected of the High Court to consider the bail application keeping in mind, the nature of the alleged crime, the punishment provided by the BNS 2023 for the alleged crime, the relations between the accused and the deceased, i.e., being husband and wife; and the place where the incident occurred.</p><p>"The postmortem report indicating that the cause of death was asphyxia due to strangulation and most importantly, the statutory presumption of commission of offence as envisaged under Section 118 of the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam, 2023, erstwhile Section 113-B of the Evidence Act, 1872,'' the bench said.</p><p>The court directed its registry to forward one copy of this order to the Registrar General of the High Court of Allahabad, who in turn would place this order before the Chief Justice of the High Court of Allahabad.</p>