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Supreme Court takes suo motu cognizance of Twisha Sharma death case to address procedural discrepancies

A four-member team of doctors from AIIMS Delhi was expected to fly to Bhopal to conduct a second autopsy of Twisha Sharma following the Madhya Pradesh High Court's order.
Last Updated : 23 May 2026, 17:55 IST
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Published 23 May 2026, 17:55 IST
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