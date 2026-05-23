Supreme Court takes suo motu cognizance of Twisha Sharma death case to address procedural discrepancies

<p>New Delhi: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/supreme-court">Supreme Court</a> has taken suo motu cognizance of the dowry death of former actor and model Twisha Sharma in Bhopal in order to address the issue of institutional bias and procedural discrepancies in her unnatural demise.</p><p>A bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi decided to take up the matter on Monday, May 25, 2026.</p><p>On Saturday, May 23, 2026, the court registered the case as 'In Re: Alleged Institutional Bias and Procedural Discrepancies in the Unnatural Death of a Young Girl at her Matrimonial Home'.</p><p>On Saturday too, a Bhopal court remanded Samarth Singh, husband of Twisha and an accused in her alleged dowry death case, in police custody for seven days, while his mother and co-accused Giribala Singh said the police were yet to contact her for recording her statement in the high-profile case.</p>.Twisha Sharma death case: Kin urged to take custody of body amid decomposition concerns.<p>A four-member team of doctors from AIIMS Delhi was expected to fly to Bhopal to conduct a second autopsy of Twisha Sharma following the Madhya Pradesh High Court's order.</p><p>Singh, alleged to be absconding for 10 days after an FIR was registered against him and his mother following Twisha's death, was arrested on Friday evening after he reached the Jabalpur district court premises to surrender. </p><p>Twisha (33), was found hanging at her matrimonial home in Bhopal's Katara Hills area on May 12, 2026 following which an FIR was registered against her husband, Samarth, who is a lawyer, and her mother-in-law and former district judge Giribala for alleged harassment for dowry.</p><p>Giribala is currently the chairperson of the Bhopal District Consumer Court.</p><p>The Madhya Pradesh High Court issued a notice to her on pleas seeking cancellation of her anticipatory bail, and sought her response by May 25.</p>