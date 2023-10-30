Supreme Court tells Centre, states to fill up vacancies in info panel, says delay would 'defeat purpose of RTI Act'

Advocate Prashant Bhushan, appearing for activist Anjali Bharadwaj, submitted that despite the 2019 judgment of the SC, the Union government and several states have failed to fill the vacancies in the information commission leading to a large number of pending cases and long delays in the disposal of appeals and complaints.

The plea filed before the court contended the Central Information Commission is currently functioning without a Chief and only four commissioners are working, while all of whom are set to finish their tenure by November 6, 2023 following which the CIC will become defunct.

Among States, Maharashtra SIC is without a Chief and functioning with only four commissioners even though more than 1,15,000 appeals/complaints are pending.

In case of Jharkhand, SIC has been completely defunct since May 2020 and no appeals/complaints are being registered or disposed for the last three years.