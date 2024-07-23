Supreme Court tells Centre to formulate policy on genetically modified crops; gives split verdict on approval for GM Mustard

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the Centre to formulate a national policy with regard to genetically modified (GM) crops for research, cultivation, trade and commerce in the country, while rendering a split verdict on the validity of the 2022 decision by the Union government granting conditional approval for environmental release of genetically modified (GM) mustard crop.

On October 18, 2022, the Genetic Engineering Appraisal Committee (GEAC) -- a statutory body under the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) and regulator of genetically modified organisms in the country -- recommended the environmental release.

Subsequently, another decision was taken on October 25, 2022 approving the environmental release of transgenic mustard hybrid DMH-11, a variety of GM mustard.

Dealing with a plea by NGO Gene Campaign and others, a bench of Justices B V Nagarathna and Sanjay Karol gave divergent opinion on the validity of the two decisions and directed the matter be listed before the Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud for setting up an appropriate bench for adjudication.

In view of the difference of opinion on the decision of the GEAC and MoEF granting conditional approval for environmental release of DMH-11, the court directed the registry to place the matter before the Chief Justice of India for constituting an appropriate bench to consider the said aspect afresh.

In its 409-page judgment, the bench, however, was unanimous in its finding that judicial review of both the October 18 and October 25 orders of GEAC is permissible.

It directed the Centre to evolve a national policy with regard to GM crops in the realm of research, cultivation, trade and commerce in the country.

"The said national policy shall be formulated in consultation with all stakeholders, such as experts in the field of agriculture, biotechnology, state governments, representatives of the farmers, etc," the bench directed.