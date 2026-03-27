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Supreme Court tells High Courts to strictly follow mandate on non-disclosure of rape victims' identity

The court pointed out the legislature had as far back as 1983 introduced a provision into the IPC seeking to protect the identity of the victim of the offence under Section 376 IPC.
Last Updated : 27 March 2026, 13:57 IST
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Published 27 March 2026, 13:57 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtHigh Court

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