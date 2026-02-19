Menu
Supreme Court to begin hearing pleas over CAA from May 5, to wrap up in just 7 days

On March 11, 2024, the Centre notified the rules, paving the way for the implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, four years after the contentious law was passed by Parliament.
Last Updated : 19 February 2026, 14:07 IST
Published 19 February 2026, 14:07 IST
