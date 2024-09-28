Supreme Court to consider pre-arrest bail plea by rape-accused Malayalam actor Siddique on September 30

Siddique has reportedly been missing since the High Court rejected his anticipatory bail plea on September 24. A lookout notice was issued against Siddique Mamathu on behalf of Superintendent of Police, Crime Branch, Thiruvananthapuram (Member of the Special Investigation Team).

The High Court had said that in view of the seriousness of the accusations he was facing, his custodial interrogation was inevitable for proper investigation of the crime.

The High Court had observed that the material placed on record prima facie showed that Siddique may be involved in the crime. Siddique also resigned from his position as general secretary of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (AMMA), along with its 17-member executive committee, in light of the allegations.

The case against Siddique was registered based on a complaint by an actress who accused him of raping her at the Mascot Hotel in Thiruvananthapuram in 2016.

The Justice Hema Committee, established after the 2017 actress assault case, highlighted the exploitation of women in Malayalam cinema, leading to multiple FIRs being registered against high-profile actors and directors. Other actors implicated in sexual assault cases include Jayasurya, Edavela Babu, and Maniyanpilla Raju.

Except for Siddique, all of them have been granted anticipatory bail.