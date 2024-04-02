Baba Ramdev's counsel requests SC to note apology over 'misleading' Patanjali ads

Yoga guru Baba Ramdev arrived at the Supreme Court today ahead of the contempt case hearing against Patanjali over 'misleading' advertisements claiming medical cures.
MD Acharya Balkrishna has also been directed to be personally present before the court today.
VIDEO | Misleading ads case: Yoga guru Baba Ramdev and Acharya Balkrishna arrive at Supreme Court for hearing.— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 2, 2024
Acharya Balkrishna, disciple of Baba Ramdev had tendered an unqualified apology to the top court for issuing advertisements related to products to cure lifestyle-related medical complications, in breach of a statement made by Patanjali Ayurved on November 21, 2023.
In an affidavit, he regretted that the advertisement in question which was meant to contain only general statements inadvertently included the offending sentences.
A bench comprising Justices Hima Kohli and Ahsanuddin Amanullah assembled for the hearing. Senior advocate Balbir Singh appeared for Baba Ramdev, as reported by Live Law.
Senior Advocate and Patanjali lawyer Vipin Sanghi read the affidavit of MD Acharya Balkrishna. He said, "The media department of the company wasn't aware of the SC order and agrees there was a lapse in the Act. SC expresses unsatisfaction with this explanation, it was the duty of the company to convey it to the media department."
SC expressed disapproval of the statement in Patanjali MD's affidavit that the Drugs and Cosmetics (Magic Remedies) Act is archaic. SC says Act cannot be defied saying it is archaic.
SC said Patanjali needs to abide by the undertaking given to the court. "Have broken every barrier," said Justice Kohli. "We are not here to teach lessons," he said, adding if they have conducted research, they owe a greater explanation not just to the public but to the court as well.
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta affirmed the SC that what has happened should not have happened.
The SC order said that on the last day of hearing, notice to show cause was additionally issued to Baba Ramdev. 'Though notice was accepted, the reply to show cause is not on record. Balbir Singh (for Ramdev) submitted that the reply is ready but could not be filed on time. Copies thereof be furnished,' the order said.
As per the order, the last opportunity of one week is granted to file a reply. Coming to the UOI, a detailed affidavit running into 42 pages has been filed by the Ministry of AYUSH.