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Supreme Court to examine 2012 plea challenging validity of laws regulating Hindu temples in South India

A bench of Justices B V Nagarathna and Satish Chandra Sharma on Monday recalled their earlier order of April 1, 2025 by allowing the review petitions.
Last Updated : 19 May 2026, 14:49 IST
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Published 19 May 2026, 14:49 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtHindu templePlea

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