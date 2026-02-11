Menu
Supreme Court to examine plea against Maha Shivaratri celebrations at Aland dargah of Hindu saint

Senior advocate Vibha Datta Makhija submitted that there is an Aland Dargah in Gulbarga and now they want to hold Shivaratri festivals. 'If we can have it heard before February 15,' she urged.
Last Updated : 11 February 2026, 14:30 IST
Published 11 February 2026, 14:30 IST
