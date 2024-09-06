Supreme Court to examine RJD's plea against Patna High Court's verdict quashing Bihar law for 65% reservation in jobs, education

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday decided to examine a plea by Rashtriya Janta Dal against the Patna High Court's June 20 judgment which set aside the increase in reservation for Backward Classes, Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (SC/STs) from 50 to 65 per cent in admission to educational institutions and public jobs in Bihar.

A bench of Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra issued notice on the petition by the RJD and tagged the instant petition with one plea filed by the Bihar government.

"Issue notice. This has to be tagged with the pending petition," the bench said.

On July 29, the apex court had declined to stay the High Court's judgment.

In its petition, the state government had questioned the validity of the High Court's view that the quota hike had violated the right to equal opportunity for citizens in matters of employment and education.

It had maintained the HC erroneously set aside the Bihar Reservation of Vacancies in Posts and Services (for Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes) Amendment Act, 2023, passed following a caste survey carried out by the state government.

"The State of Bihar is the only state which carried out the exercise and published its caste survey report on socio-economic and educational conditions of entire population. The state has complied with the binding decisions of this Court and then amended the Reservation Acts," it said.