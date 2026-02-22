Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Supreme Court to hear Meta-WhatsApp privacy policy case on Monday

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi is likely to hear the matter.
Last Updated : 22 February 2026, 07:02 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 February 2026, 07:02 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtWhatsAppMeta

Follow us on :

Follow Us