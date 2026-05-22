Supreme Court to hear next week plea challenging CBSE’s three-language mandate in Class 9

<p>News Delhi: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/supreme-court">Supreme Court</a> on Friday agreed to examine next week a petition challenging the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/cbse">Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)</a> decision making the study of three languages — including at least two native Indian languages — compulsory for Class 9 students from July 1.</p><p>Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for the petitioners, mentioned the matter before a bench headed by Chief Justice Surya Kant and comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi. </p><p>He described the petition as an urgent public interest litigation (PIL) filed by students, teachers and parents.</p>.'Policy or imposition?': CBSE leaves Hindi out of R3 language list; educationists decode what it means.<p>“The new policy of the CBSE makes two additional languages compulsory in Class 9. This will create chaos,” Rohatgi submitted, urging the court to list the matter preferably on Monday.</p><p>The Chief Justice, however, said the plea would be heard next week during the miscellaneous matters listing.</p><p>The CBSE’s recent circular, which comes into effect from the new academic session, aligns with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. </p><p>The policy promotes multilingualism through the three-language formula, encouraging students to learn at least two Indian languages alongside one other language, while leaving implementation flexibility to States and individual schools.</p><p>The petitioners have raised concerns over the feasibility and potential burden the mandatory three-language requirement may impose on students and the education system.</p>