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Supreme Court to hear next week plea challenging CBSE’s three-language mandate in Class 9

Petitioners have raised concerns over feasibility and potential burden the mandatory three-language requirement may impose on students and the education system.
Last Updated : 22 May 2026, 10:52 IST
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Published 22 May 2026, 10:52 IST
India NewsIndiaSupreme CourtCBSENEP 2020Language policy

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