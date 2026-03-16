Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Supreme Court to hear PIL seeking 4-year LLB instead of five-year course after Class 12

Upadhyay said that in several countries LL.B course after Class 12 is four years and here, it spans for five years sans practical knowledge.
Last Updated : 16 March 2026, 09:25 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 March 2026, 09:25 IST
India NewsEducationSupreme CourtLLB

Follow us on :

Follow Us