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Supreme Court to hear PIL seeking stringent guidelines for issuing Aadhaar to adolescents, adults on May 4

The plea, filed through advocate Ashwani Dubey, said Aadhaar, originally intended as a proof of identity, has increasingly become a "foundational document"
Last Updated : 03 May 2026, 07:26 IST
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Published 03 May 2026, 07:26 IST
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