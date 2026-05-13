Supreme Court to hear plea against Delhi High Court's order on minimum attendance for law students

<p>New Delhi: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/supreme-court">Supreme Court</a> on Wednesday agreed to examine a challenge to the Delhi High Court’s order that barred law colleges and universities from preventing students from appearing in examinations due to shortage of minimum attendance.</p><p>A bench of Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta and Vijay Bishnoi expressed concern that accepting such a position could reduce hostels of National Law Universities and other law colleges to “just boarding and lodging facilities”.</p>.Hinduism is a way of life, not essential for follower to visit temple: Supreme Court.<p>However, the court refused to stay the Delhi High Court’s November 3 verdict and posted the matter for further hearing after seeking responses from the Bar Council of India (BCI) and other concerned parties.</p><p>The Delhi High Court had delivered the judgment while disposing of a suo motu petition transferred from the Supreme Court, concerning the suicide of law student Sushant Rohilla in 2016. </p><p>Rohilla, a third-year student, had taken his life after allegedly being barred from appearing in semester examinations due to lack of attendance. He left behind a note stating he was a “failure”.</p><p>Observing that stringent attendance norms could cause mental trauma and even lead to student deaths, the High Court had strongly recommended a re-evaluation of mandatory attendance requirements for legal education.</p><p>It directed the BCI to reconsider the mandatory attendance norms for both three-year and five-year LLB courses and consider giving credit for participation in moot courts, seminars, model parliaments, debates, and court hearings.</p>.NEET-UG 'paper leak': Medical association moves Supreme Court, seeks judicial oversight in re-exam.<p>The High Court had further ruled that no law college or university should impose attendance requirements beyond the minimum percentage prescribed by the BCI under its Legal Education Rules. </p><p>It also mandated all educational institutions to constitute Grievance Redressal Committees (GRCs) as per UGC regulations to safeguard students’ mental health and well-being.</p><p>The Supreme Court will now examine the validity of these directions in the pending plea.</p>