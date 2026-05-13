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Supreme Court to hear plea against Delhi High Court's order on minimum attendance for law students

The Delhi High Court had delivered the judgment while disposing of a suo motu petition transferred from the Supreme Court, concerning the suicide of law student Sushant Rohilla in 2016.
Last Updated : 13 May 2026, 14:51 IST
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Published 13 May 2026, 14:51 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtDelhi High CourtattendanceLaw students

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