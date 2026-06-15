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Supreme Court to hear plea on restricting use of Aadhaar cards strictly for identity verification

A bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice V Mohana is likely to consider the PIL filed by advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay.
Last Updated : 15 June 2026, 14:00 IST
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Published 15 June 2026, 14:00 IST
India NewsSupreme Courtaadhaar card

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