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Supreme Court to hear RAKIA plea against Nimmagadda Prasad in July after mediation fails

RAKIA is seeking to enforce a UAE civil judgment for 267,941,374 dirham (approximately Rs 543 crore principal and Rs 643 crore with interest).
Last Updated : 25 May 2026, 09:36 IST
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Published 25 May 2026, 09:36 IST
India NewsSupreme Court

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