Supreme Court to hear Congress leader Meenakshi Natarajan’s plea against rejection of RS poll nomination on Friday

<p>New Delhi: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/supreme-court">Supreme Court</a> on Thursday agreed to hear on Friday Congress leader <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/congress-leader-meenakshi-natarajan-moves-supreme-court-over-rejection-of-rajya-sabha-poll-nomination-4035114">Meenakshi Natarajan's petition</a> challenging the rejection of her nomination for the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rajya-sabha-elections">Rajya Sabha election</a> from <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/madhya-pradesh">Madhya Pradesh</a>.</p><p>Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for Natarajan, mentioned the matter for urgent listing before a bench comprising Justices Prashant Kumar Mishra and Atul S Chandurkar.</p><p>Singhvi submitted that the Returning Officer rejected her nomination papers on the ground that she had suppressed a criminal case.</p><p>He argued that no cognisance had been taken in the case and she had only received a pre-cognisance summons under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). As per Section 33A of the Representation of the People Act, only cases where cognisance has been taken are required to be disclosed in the nomination papers, he contended.</p>.'Egregious': Top Congress leaders meet EC, says order rejecting Meenakshi Natarajan's RS nomination must be set aside immediately.<p>The bench questioned the maintainability of the petition, noting that courts generally do not interfere in election matters at the interim stage. Singhvi, however, submitted that the court can step in when there are glaring errors.</p><p>Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for the rival candidate, and senior advocate Dama Seshadri Naidu, for the Election Commission, opposed the maintainability of the petition. </p><p>The bench eventually agreed to list the matter for hearing on Friday.</p><p>Natarajan’s nomination was rejected by Returning Officer Arvind Sharma following allegations that she had concealed details of a criminal case pending against her in Telangana.</p><p>The case pertains to a private complaint (No. 4472/2025) filed by former Congress worker A Srilatha before the IV Additional Judicial Magistrate in Hyderabad. Natarajan has been arrayed as respondent No. 4 in the complaint, which alleges molestation against the main accused (respondent No. 1) and accuses Natarajan and other senior Congress functionaries of failing to act despite repeated complaints. </p><p>Natarajan is the All India Congress Committee (AICC) in charge for Telangana.</p><p>She has received a notice under Section 223 BNSS, under which the magistrate is required to hear the parties before taking cognisance on a private complaint. </p><p>Natarajan was summoned to explain why cognisance should not be taken against her.</p><p>Her petition contends that since no cognisance has been taken, there was no criminal case that needed disclosure, rendering the rejection of her nomination invalid.</p>