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Supreme Court to hear Congress leader Meenakshi Natarajan’s plea against rejection of RS poll nomination on Friday

Bench questions maintainability of the petition, noting that courts generally do not interfere in election matters at the interim stage.
Last Updated : 11 June 2026, 08:07 IST
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Published 11 June 2026, 08:07 IST
India NewsIndiaSupreme CourtIndia PoliticsRajya Sabha Elections

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