<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/supreme-court">Supreme Court</a> on Wednesday decided to consider for final hearing a batch of petitions including by advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay, challenging the validity of certain provisions of a 1991 law which prohibited filing of a suit to reclaim a place of worship or seek a change in its character from what prevailed on August 15, 1947. </p><p>Upadhyay claimed that the Act bars judicial remedies to reclaim religious sites and takes away the right of judicial review. </p>.Identifying victims by region or race, a regressive path: Supreme Court.<p>A bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi agreed that the matter has been pending for long and court will will list it for final hearing.</p><p>The court, however, refused to consider a plea that a civil court at Rajasthan should be restrained from passing effective orders in the Ajmer dargah case.</p><p>"If they pass such orders we will see what's to be done. We have passed an order and that is binding on all and one. If someone passes an order in defiance of that then we have to examine that and see, consequences will follow," the bench said.</p><p>The Union government is yet to file a response in the matter.</p><p>Senior advocate Rakesh Dwivedi, appearing for Upadhyay, urged for fixing the matter for final hearing, as the questions were framed way back on October 12, 2022. </p><p>He also pointed out the Centre, asked to file its response to the plea by October 31, 2022, is yet to do so.</p>