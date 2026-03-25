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Supreme Court upholds anticipatory bail for expelled Congress MLA in high-profile rape case

The Kerala High Court had on February 12 granted him anticipatory bail in the case and directed him to appear before the investigating officer.
Last Updated : 25 March 2026, 16:06 IST
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Published 25 March 2026, 08:59 IST
India NewsCongressSupreme Courtbail

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