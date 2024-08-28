Supreme Court upholds APTEL's order restoring higher tariff for electricity charge from solar plants in Karnataka

Referring to appellate jurisdiction under Section 125 of the Electricity Act, 2003, the bench said that the restrictive scope of appellate jurisdiction is a product not only of the statutory preconditions, but also a necessary measure to enable freedom to statutory regulator and tribunal to develop sectorial laws through a principled and consistent approach.

In its August 27 judgment, the bench granted extension of the scheduled commissioning date under a force majeure clause for the commercial operation of the solar power project in Chitradurga.

The court set aside the Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission's order that reduced the tariff payable to Hirehalli Solar Power Project, a solar energy project by land-owning farmers, from Rs 8.40 per unit to Rs 4.36 per unit.

The question before the court was whether the extension of the scheduled commissioning date was justified under the force majeure clause of a 2015 PPA, and consequently, whether the reduction in the tariff payable to solar power developers was appropriate.

The Karnataka government had in 2014 introduced a policy to identify and promote solar energy projects by land-owning farmers. These solar power plants of 1-3 MW capacity would generate and sell power to state discoms at the tariff determined by the KERC.