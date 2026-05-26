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Supreme Court upholds convictions in 1983 Bihar mass murder case

Once the common object is proved, every member becomes vicariously liable for the acts committed, the bench pointed out.
Last Updated : 26 May 2026, 16:15 IST
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Published 26 May 2026, 16:15 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtmurderBihar

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