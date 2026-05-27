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Supreme Court upholds Election Commission's power to conduct SIR of electoral rolls; says exercise 'valid & non-arbitrary'

The bench said the EC is doing this exercise to ensure free and fair election.
Last Updated : 27 May 2026, 06:45 IST
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Published 27 May 2026, 06:45 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtElection Commissionspecial intensive revision

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