Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Supreme Court upholds life sentence for husband in wife's murder case, flags simulated hanging

Acharjee had challenged the 2012 order of the Gauhati High Court, which upheld the trial court's verdict convicting him of murder.
Last Updated : 26 May 2026, 04:33 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 May 2026, 04:33 IST
India NewsSupreme Courtmurder

Follow us on :

Follow Us