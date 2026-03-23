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Supreme Court upholds Madras HC's order on 'mango' symbol by PMK founder

Ramadoss has been engaged in a legal battle to restrain his son Anbumani from using the party's name, flag or symbol.
Last Updated : 23 March 2026, 16:39 IST
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Published 23 March 2026, 16:39 IST
India NewsTamil NaduIndian PoliticsSupreme CourtMadras High CourtPMKEC

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