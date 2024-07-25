Supreme Court upholds power of states to levy tax on mineral-bearing lands

As per Bar and Bench, CJI D Y Chandrachud said "Royalty flows from mining lease, it is generally determined from the basis of quantity of minerals removed. The compulsion of royalty depends on contractual conditions between lessor and lessee and payment is not for public purposes but it is for the exclusive use charges."

CJI further added, "Contractual payments due to the govt cannot be deemed to be a tax... proprietor charges royalty for parting with minerals.. royalty is foreclosed by lease deed and tax is enforced. We hold that India cements judgment stating royalty is tax is incorrect."

"If Parliament has no legislative competence to tax mineral rights.. Can it use the residuary rights to tax the same.. It is to be held as negative. Field of taxation cannot be derived from regulatory taxation entries. Since entry 54 of list 1 is a general entry it will not include the power of taxation," he added.

Unless Parliament imposes a limitation the state's plenary right to impose taxes on mineral rights is unaffected, CJI stated.

"Parliament can impose limitations under entry 50 of list 2 by means of statutory instruments. scheme of MMRDA act cannot be stretched to impinge upon the taxing rights of the states," CJI further mentioned.