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Supreme Court upholds retrospective levy of 28% GST on online gaming companies

The government amended the GST law, making it mandatory for overseas online gaming companies to register in India from October 1, 2023 onwards.
Last Updated : 27 May 2026, 12:33 IST
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Published 27 May 2026, 12:33 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtGSTOnline gaming

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