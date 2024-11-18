Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Supreme Court urges President Murmu's secretary to place Balwant Singh Rajoana's mercy petition before her for consideration

The then Punjab chief minister and 16 others were killed in a blast at the entrance of the civil secretariat in Chandigarh on August 31, 1995. A special court sentenced Rajoana to death in July 2007.
PTI
Last Updated : 18 November 2024, 05:26 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 November 2024, 05:26 IST
India NewsDroupadi MurmuSupreme Court

Follow us on :

Follow Us