Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Supreme Court urges recognition of paternity leave as social security benefit

The bench underscored a provision for paternity leave serves an important purpose by enabling fathers to participate meaningfully in the early stages of a child’s life and development.
Last Updated : 17 March 2026, 18:02 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 March 2026, 18:02 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtPaternity leaves

Follow us on :

Follow Us