Supreme Court verdict on electoral bond 'great boon for democracy': former CEC Quraishi

Quraishi said making sure that the donations happen through the banking system was fine but "our contention was why should a donation given to a political party be kept a secret?"

"The donor wants secrecy but public wants transparency. Now why should the donor want secrecy? Because they want to hide the quid pro quo, the benefits they are getting in return, the licence, the contracts and even the bank loans with which they run away to the foreign lands. Is that why they they wanted secrecy?

"And the government was trying to uphold the secrecy of donors... the same donors who have been donating for these 70 years. Suddenly there were in the need of secrecy. So that has now been done away with. I think it will make our democracy healthy once again," he said.