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Supreme Court warns Centre, AIIMS to terminate minor's pregnancy by May 4 or face contempt charges

The bench had on April 29 dismissed a review plea against the previous order, forcing the AIIMS and the Centre to file a curative petition.
Last Updated : 30 April 2026, 16:03 IST
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Published 30 April 2026, 16:03 IST
India NewsIndiaSupreme CourtpregnancyAIIMS

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