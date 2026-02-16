Menu
Supreme Court's 9-judge bench to hear petitions seeking Sabarimala verdict review from April 7

The court asked the parties to file their written submissions on or before March 14.
Last Updated : 16 February 2026, 11:01 IST
Published 16 February 2026, 11:01 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtSabarimala

