<p>New Delhi: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/supreme-court">Supreme Court</a> on Monday said that a nine-judge bench would start from April 7 its final hearing on a batch of petitions relating to discrimination against women in religions and at religious places, including <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kerala">Kerala's </a>Sabarimala Temple.</p><p>A bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi said the Constitution bench, to be set up by the CJI, will commence the crucial hearing on the petitions on April 7 and conclude its proceedings on April 22.</p><p>The court asked the parties to file their written submissions on or before March 14.</p><p>Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, said he supported the pleas for review of the Sabarimala verdict that allowed entry of women of all age groups in the sacred hill-top shrine in Kerala.</p>.Supreme Court Constitution bench to commence hearing on definition of word 'industry' from March 17.<p>The bench-appointed lawyer Krishna Kumar Singh is the nodal counsel for parties supporting the review of the Sabarimala verdict.</p><p>It also appointed Shashwati Pari as the nodal counsel for those opposing the review of the verdict.</p><p>"We also deem it appropriate that senior advocate K Parameshwar along with Shivam Singh are appointed as the amicus. Singh shall submit the stand taken by all parties before this court," the bench said.</p><p>"The nine judge bench will begin hearing the Sabarimala review case on April 7, 2026 at 10:30 am. The review petitioners or the party supporting them shall be heard from April 7 to April 9. The ones opposing the review shall be heard on April 14 to April 16. The rejoinder submissions, if any will be heard on April 21, 2026 followed by the final and concluding submissions by the learned amicus.. which is expected to be over by April 22," the order said.</p><p>The court also urged the counsel for the parties to adhere to the time schedule.</p><p>A five-judge Constitution bench had on September 28, 2018 by a majority of 4:1 had set aside the age-old prohibition of women between 10 and 50 years from entering the temple. It had passed the judgement on a petition filed by Indian Young Lawyers Association and others.</p><p>In November, 2019, the Supreme Court's five-judge bench referred to a larger bench for deciding questions arising out of a plea for entry of women into Kerala's Sabarimala temple. The court said similar questions pending related to Muslim women's right to enter 'dargah' and mosque and permission to Parsi women married to a non-Parsi into the holy fire place of an 'Agyari' and practice of female genital mutilation among Dawoodi Bohar community would require authoritative determinations.</p><p>The court by a majority view of 3:2 said it was essential to adhere to judicial discipline and propriety when more than one petition was pending on the same, similar or overlapping issues, for which all cases must proceed together.</p><p>In January, 2020, a nine -judge bench was set up to decide the matter.</p>