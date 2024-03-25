Supriya Shrinate clarifies 'extremely inappropriate post' on Kangana Ranaut as BJP leaders rally behind Mandi candidate

Congress leader Supriya Shrinate issued a clarification on Monday regarding a post made from her Instagram account on Bollywood actor and BJP's Lok Sabha election candidate from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi—Kangana Ranaut.

In a video released by Shrinate, she says, "Many people have access to my Facebook and Instagram accounts. Someone from them made an extremely inappropriate post today. As soon as I came to know, I deleted that post."

She further added, "Everyone who knows me, also knows very well that I can never make personal and indecent comments towards any woman. I wanted to know how this happened."