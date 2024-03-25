Supriya Shrinate clarifies 'extremely inappropriate post' on Kangana Ranaut as BJP leaders rally behind Mandi candidate

Congress leader Supriya Shrinate issued a clarification on Monday regarding a post made from her Instagram account on Bollywood actor and BJP's Lok Sabha election candidate from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi—Kangana Ranaut.
In a video released by Shrinate, she says, "Many people have access to my Facebook and Instagram accounts. Someone from them made an extremely inappropriate post today. As soon as I came to know, I deleted that post."
She further added, "Everyone who knows me, also knows very well that I can never make personal and indecent comments towards any woman. I wanted to know how this happened."
मेरे फेसबुक और इंस्टा के अकाउंट पर कई लोगों का एक्सेस है. इसमें से किसी व्यक्ति ने आज एक बेहद घृणित और आपत्तिजनक पोस्ट किया था.— Supriya Shrinate (@SupriyaShrinate) March 25, 2024
मुझे जैसे ही इसकी जानकारी हुई मैंने वह पोस्ट हटा दिया. जो भी मुझे जानते हैं, वह यह अच्छी तरह से जानते हैं कि मैं किसी भी महिला के लिए व्यक्तिगत भोंडी… pic.twitter.com/CFDNXuxmo2
In the video, Shrinate alleged that an X parody account named after her was the first to post a photo of the actor with an objectionable caption, which was later posted from her account as well by someone who had access to the same.
On the other hand, Ranaut also replied to the controversial post, wherein addressing Shrinate, the four-time National Award-winning actor said, "Dear Supriya ji, in the last 20 years of my career as an artist I have played all kinds of women. From a naive girl in Queen to a seductive spy in Dhaakad, from a goddess in Manikarnika to a demon in Chandramukhi, from a prostitute in Rajjo to a revolutionary leader in Thalaivii."
Dear Supriya ji— Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 25, 2024
In the last 20 years of my career as an artist I have played all kinds of women. From a naive girl in Queen to a seductive spy in Dhaakad, from a goddess in Manikarnika to a demon in Chandramukhi, from a prostitute in Rajjo to a revolutionary leader in Thalaivii.… pic.twitter.com/GJbhJTQAzW
Ranaut further added, "We must free our daughters from the shackles of prejudices, we must rise above the curiosity about their body parts and above all we must refrain from using sex workers challenging lives or circumstances as some kind of abuse or slur… every woman deserves her dignity…"
BJP leaders are also up in arms against Shrinate. The saffron party's spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala asked in a post on X whether Mallikarjun Kharge will sack Shrinate or whether Priyanka Gandhi will speak up about this issue.
"Where is the 'Hathras' lobby now? First they justified Sandeshkhali, then Lal Singh getting a ticket from Congress and now this," he further added.
Kerala BJP president K Surendran said Shrinate did not post a picture from Ranaut's film Manikarnika since "they do not want women in any powerful positions or looks".
Why didn't @SupriyaShrinate Ji post a picture of @KanganaTeam Ji from "Manikarnika" and troll her? Because they do not want women in any powerful positions or looks. This kind of dirty game is in nowadays in every Congress leader's blood! This is absurd, and never, ever should a… pic.twitter.com/SqA7t8AZin— K Surendran(മോദിയുടെ കുടുംബം) (@surendranbjp) March 25, 2024
"This kind of dirty game is in nowadays in every Congress leader's blood! This is absurd, and never, ever should a human do this, especially a woman. I think now everyone knows how #INDI alliance is going to implement @RahulGandhi's "Sakthi destruction" idea," Surendran added.
BJP's IT cell chief Amit Malviya said, "Congress’s Supriya Shrinate makes an obnoxious comment on Kangana Ranaut in an Insta post. It is so disgusting that one can’t help, but ask - how does Congress collect so much filth in one place?"