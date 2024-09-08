Surat takes top spot in air quality rankings; Jabalpur, Agra follow

New Delhi: Surat has been ranked as the top major city in India for air quality improvements followed by Jabalpur and Agra.

The Union Environment Ministry presented the “National Clean Air City” Awards during the Swachh Vayu Survekshan 2024 held at a national workshop celebrating the “International Day of Clean Air for Blue Skies” in Jaipur on Saturday.

While Surat, Jabalpur and Agra secured the top three positions among cities with population of over 10 lakh, Firozabad (UP), Amravati (Maharashtra) and Jhansi (UP) were recognized as the best among cities with population between three lakh and 10 lakh.