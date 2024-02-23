Surrogacy rules changed, couples with medical condition can use donor gametes: Centre

New Delhi: The Centre has amended the surrogacy rules 2022 allowing married couples to use an egg or sperm of a donor in case one of the partners is suffering from a medical condition.

The District Medical Board has to certify that either the husband or wife is suffering from a medical condition necessitating the use of donor gamete.

"In case when the District Medical Board certifies that either husband or wife constituting the intending couple suffers from a medical condition necessitating use of donor gamete, then surrogacy using donor gamete is allowed," the notification issued on Wednesday said.

The surrogacy using donor gamete is allowed subject to the condition that the child to be born through surrogacy must have at least one gamete from the intending couple, it stated.