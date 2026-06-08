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Survival or struggle? Congress plots cautious course as I.N.D.I.A bloc allies unravel

Rahul meets Adhir as rebellion brews in West Bengal.
Last Updated : 08 June 2026, 02:50 IST
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Published 07 June 2026, 21:20 IST
India NewsCongressRahul GandhiIndian PoliticsTMCMamata Banerjee

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