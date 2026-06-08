Survival or struggle? Congress plots cautious course as I.N.D.I.A bloc allies unravel

<p>New Delhi: As some <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/india-united-congress-says-23-parties-have-confirmed-participation-in-janbandhan-meeting-4030545">I.N.D.I.A bloc</a> regional allies unravel following electoral setbacks in their respective states, the Congress — spotting an opportunity to emerge as the undisputed challenger to the BJP — is proceeding with extreme caution. It is attempting to consolidate its position as the principal pole against the NDA while leaving enough room for possible future realignments if the situation demands.</p><p>On Saturday, just 48 hours ahead of the June 8 I.N.D.I.A bloc meeting in Delhi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi met former Union minister Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury to seek feedback on the evolving political situation in West Bengal. This was their first one-on-one meeting since December 2025.</p><p>Adhir, a known <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/mamata-banerjee-reaches-delhi-for-crucial-india-meeting-meets-arvind-kejriwal-4030744">Mamata Banerjee</a> baiter, has long advocated taking a strong anti-TMC line to strengthen the Congress in the state. The five-time former Berhampur MP, who lost to cricketer Yousuf Pathan in 2024, is learnt to have advocated that the Congress should strengthen its organisation in Bengal.</p><p>One way forward could be to bring Trinamool Congress workers and second/third-rung leaders who are free of corruption allegations and seen as politically untainted into the party fold.</p>.NDA, I.N.D.I.A. parties pick Assembly poll battles carefully.<p>While the top TMC leadership, including MPs and MLAs, may see no incentive in joining the Congress — which is not in power at the Centre or the state — the party may start to rebuild itself with the help of second and third-rung political activists who migrated to the TMC when Mamata launched her party in 1996 by breaking away from the Congress.</p><p>Earlier this week, five TMC councillors from Melkhigunj Municipality in Cooch Behar joined the Congress, handing control of the local body to the Congress.</p><p>Until the 2026 Assembly polls, the Congress seems to have given the TMC a long rope, as Mamata claimed to be the sole challenger to the BJP in West Bengal. Adhir was removed as the state Congress chief after the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, even as the TMC refused to accommodate the Congress in both the LS and Assembly elections.</p><p>Rahul held only two election rallies in the 2026 Assembly polls. However, in one of his election meetings, he slammed the TMC for running a “syndicate raj” in the state.</p><p>Rahul, however, did speak to Mamata, offering support after the TMC chief’s nephew Abhishek Banerjee was assaulted near Kolkata.</p><p>Both Mamata and Abhishek will participate in the I.N.D.I.A bloc meeting in Delhi on Monday amid growing rebellion within the party.</p><p>The Leader of the Opposition post has already been appropriated by rebel leader Ritabrata Banerjee, who claims to have the support of more than 60 out of 80 TMC MLAs.</p><p>A section of party MPs, especially from the Lok Sabha, can challenge the party leadership in the future.</p><p>The CPM, another I.N.D.I.A. bloc ally, has just lost power to the Congress in Kerala; the Left Front remains in the Opposition alliance.</p><p>In Tamil Nadu, the Congress has joined the TVK government led by actor Vijay. However, it has left enough scope for a future realignment by not directly attacking the top DMK leadership.</p><p>In Bengal too, it may not be averse to dealing with Didi, but this time, on its own terms and conditions.</p>