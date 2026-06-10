Sushmita Dev follows Sukhendu Ray, resigns from Rajya Sabha, Trinamool Congress

<p>New Delhi: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tmc">Trinamool Congress</a> was on Wednesday further jolted with Sushmita Dev becoming the second MP to resign from Rajya Sabha and appeared headed to the BJP, while rebel Lok Sabha MPs kept their cards close to their chest.</p><p>Sushmita's resignation from the Upper House and party came two days after Sukhendu Sekhar Ray quit Rajya Sabha and "anarchical" Trinamool while praising the BJP for taking initiatives for "overall development and reconstruction" of West Bengal. With this, Trinamool numbers in the Rajya Sabha have come down to 11.</p><p>The resignation of the 53-year-old leader, daughter of Congress veteran Sontosh Mohan Dev, comes at a time the Trinamool is facing an existential crisis following the electoral debacle in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/west-bengal">West Bengal</a> Assembly elections.</p>.The two extremes of TMC rebels: One with BJP, another opposed to it.<p>Sushmita did not spell out her next destination though she met Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma indicating that her next political destination is the BJP, soon after submitting her papers to Rajya Sabha Chairman CP Radhakrishnan. </p><p>She said she was quitting due to "personal and political reasons" and " it is my individual decision, what kind of politics I want to do and who should be my leader. I have my reasons and that's why I have made my decision".</p><p>"I will not comment on Mamata Banerjee. It is true that I have left the party. I will brief you all on the next step at the right time. What prompted me to resign and why I did it is a long story. I don't think everything needs to be revealed. I feel that I don't want to be in a situation where I am in two boats. That is not the right way to do it," she told reporters.</p><p>"When I resigned from the party, it was obvious that I would also have to give up the Rajya Sabha seat that had been given to me by that party. After that, I met the Assam Chief Minister because I want to pursue politics in Assam. We had discussions, but I cannot comment on them on television right now. When the time is right, I will certainly tell you about them," she said.</p><p>Sushmita, a former Congress MP and Mahila Congress chief, had quit Congress to join Trinamool in August 2021. She was later elected to Rajya Sabha in a bypoll in 2021 and later for a six year term in 2024. She was a Congress MLA for three years in Assam between 2011 and 2014 and became a Lok Sabha MP in 2014 representing Silchar.</p><p>Around 60 of the 80 MLAs in West Bengal have rebelled against the leadership while in Lok Sabha, there are claims that 20 of the 28 MPs have decided to sit as a separate block. Already, Ray has quit Rajya Sabha and bypoll would mean that the BJP can get two nominees elected.</p>