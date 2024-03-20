Suspended BSP leader Danish Ali joins Congress

New Delhi: Suspended BSP leader and Lok Sabha MP Danish Ali joined the Congress on Wednesday in the presence of senior party leaders.

After joining the Congress here, he said that going by the prevailing situation in the country, it is important to join the grand old party in the fight against 'divisive' forces.

"On one side are divisive forces and on the other are those forces fighting to get 'nyay' (justice) for the poor and oppressed sections of society, and the choice is very clear," Ali said, asserting that time has come to decide where one stands.

"If we have to fight with divisive forces, then one has to strengthen the Congress under the leadership of Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi," he said.