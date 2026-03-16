<p>New Delhi: The suspension of the eight Opposition Lok Sabha MPs who were suspended in the first half of the Budget Session is likely to be revoked after a consensus emerged in an all-party meeting held with Speaker Om Birla on Monday<strong>. </strong>The floor leaders attending the meeting agreed to let the House run without disruptions, agreeing to not use banners, especially AI-generated ones, to protest. </p><p>In the meeting, floor leaders agreed to a proposal brought by the Speaker around noon on Tuesday. The meeting was attended by Congress’ KC Venugopal and K Suresh, Samajwadi Party’s Dharmendra Yadav, TMC’s Shatabdi Roy, Shiv Sena (UBT)’s Arvind Sawant, NCP (Sharad Pawar faction)’s Supriya Sule, Shiv Sena’s Shrikant Shinde, DMK’s Thamizhachi Thangapandian, JDU’s Lallan Singh, among others. </p>.Instead of speaking on LPG, he began talking about other topics: Govt rebukes Rahul Gandhi over Lok Sabha speech.<p>After the meeting, Monday evening, the Lok Sabha Secretariat issued a bulletin reminding members of the maintenance of decorum within the Parliament Estate, sources said. The bulletin mentioned Direction 124A(2)(iii) of the Directions by the Speaker, which prohibits certain activities within the Parliament House Estate to keep the area and passages free and accessible for Members of Parliament.</p><p>The bulletin also highlighted that the direction specifically prohibits the carrying of firearms, banners, placards, lathis, spears, swords, sticks, and brickbats within the Parliament Estate. Members have also been repeatedly advised not to bring or display posters, placards, or banners inside Parliament.</p><p>The bulletin further mentioned that, in some instances, AI-generated portraits, pictures, and slogans of a derogatory nature have been displayed on posters and placards. “Hon’ble members have once again been advised to strictly comply with Direction 124A(2)(iii) and other relevant rules to avoid disciplinary action in the event of any violation,” the bulletin read.</p><p>Eight Opposition MPs including Congress MPs Gurjeet Singh Aujla, Hibi Eden, Dean Kuriakose, Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, Manickam Tagore, Prashant Yadaorao Padole and Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy, and, CPIM’s S Venkatesan were suspended from the House on a motion moved by Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju, and adopted by the House for the remainder of the session beginning February 3. The were suspended after they tore papers near the Speaker’s chair. </p>