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Suspension of 8 opposition MPs from Lok Sabha likely to be revoked

The floor leaders attending the meeting agreed to let the House run without disruptions, agreeing to not use banners, especially AI-generated ones, to protest.
Last Updated : 16 March 2026, 16:16 IST
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Published 16 March 2026, 16:16 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsParliament

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