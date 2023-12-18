Suspension of Oppn MPs 'mockery of democracy': Mamata Banerjee

The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam bills seeks to replace the three colonial-era criminal laws. Slamming the BJP, the chief minister said, 'They are afraid. The voice of the people has been totally stopped and choked. Let them suspend the House. They have no moral ground to run the House. They will suspend or expel the opposition fully and run the House. This is a mockery of democracy.' On the expulsion of TMC MP Mahua Moitra in the 'bribe-for-query' case, Banerjee said that 'it is a very bad case'. 'She was not allowed to defend herself. That is also very unfortunate,' she said.