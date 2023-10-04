'Swades' actress Gayatri Joshi, husband Vikas meet with accident in Italy

Bollywood actress Gayatri Joshi, who has worked with Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan in Swades & Wanted, reportedly met with a car accident.
Gayatri was with her husband Vikas Oberoi in Italy when the mishap took place. According to media reports, the brutal car crash left one swiss couple dead.
It was reportedly a multiple-car collision in Sardinia and a senior couple charred to death when their high-end vehicle caught fire.
A social media account Globe Clips also shared the video of the accident.
Actress Gayatri confirmed this accident to Free Press Journal and said she and her husband Vikas were doing “absolutely fine”.
Gayatri had won Femina Miss India International beauty pageant in 2000 and ventured into the acting world in 2004 in SRK starrer Swades. She essayed the role of Geeta in Ashutosh Gowariker’s film which was crafted with a budget of Rs 22 crores.
In 2009, she was seen in Salman Khan’s Wanted. Gayatri married businessman Vikas Oberoi in 2005 and the couple have two kids.