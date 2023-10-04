'Swades' actress Gayatri Joshi, husband Vikas meet with accident in Italy

Bollywood actress Gayatri Joshi, who has worked with Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan in Swades & Wanted, reportedly met with a car accident.

Gayatri was with her husband Vikas Oberoi in Italy when the mishap took place. According to media reports, the brutal car crash left one swiss couple dead.

It was reportedly a multiple-car collision in Sardinia and a senior couple charred to death when their high-end vehicle caught fire.

A social media account Globe Clips also shared the video of the accident.