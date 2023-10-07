Swaminathan a true 'Kisan Vaigyanik'– a Farmers' Scientist: PM Modi

Citing the famous Tamil book 'Kural' to pay respects to Swaminathan, Modi said, "It is written there 'If those who have planned have firmness, they will attain what they have desired the way they have desired.' Here was a stalwart who decided early on in his life that he wants to strengthen agriculture and serve farmers".

The book describes farmers as the pin that holds the world together because it is the farmers who sustain everyone and Swaminathan understood this principle very well, Modi said.