Swaminathan Commission recommended 50% returns over costs as MSP which UPA govt rejected: Agri Minister Chouhan

New Delhi: Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said in Rajya Sabha on Friday that the then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh-led UPA government had rejected the Swaminathan Commission’s recommendation that MSPs should offer 50 per cent returns over costs of cultivation.

Placing a cabinet note of previous Manmohan Singh's government, Chouhan said it had refused to accept suggestions of the Swaminathan Commission saying that mechanical linkage between MSP and cost of production would distort the market.

“On the Swaminathan report’s recommendation that MSP should give 50% returns over costs, the UPA (United Progressive Alliance) government clearly stated, and, I’m quoting Cabinet notes, that implementing this suggestion can create market distortions,” Chouhan said during Question Hour.