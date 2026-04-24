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Swati Maliwal, Harbhajan Singh among 7 AAP MPs switching to BJP along with Raghav Chadha

Chadha said that he had increasingly felt like “the right man in the wrong party” over the past few years.
Last Updated : 24 April 2026, 11:40 IST
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Published 24 April 2026, 11:40 IST
India NewsBJPAAPRaghav ChadhaIndia PoliticsSwati MaliwalHarbhajan SinghMP

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