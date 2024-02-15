Swiggy faces flak after user flags fake Domino's Pizza outlets on app

Food-delivery platform Swiggy received flak on social media for "letting" fake Domino's Pizza outlets, that have similar name spelling, operate on the app.

Recently, an user shared a screenshot on social media showing search results for Domino's Pizza, that yielded misspelt names of the pizza firm on the food delivery application.

'Domino Pizza' and 'Domino'ss Pizza' were two of the few spellings that popped on the results page of a user named Ravi Handa when he searched for Domino's on Swiggy.

"Hey @Swiggy This is clearly a fraud. Only one of these is genuine. Why are you letting this happen? Why isn't @dominos objecting to blatant violation of trademark," he wrote on the microblogging platform alongside the screenshot.