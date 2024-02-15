Swiggy faces flak after user flags fake Domino's Pizza outlets on app

Food-delivery platform Swiggy received flak on social media for "letting" fake Domino's Pizza outlets, that have similar name spelling, operate on the app.
Recently, an user shared a screenshot on social media showing search results for Domino's Pizza, that yielded misspelt names of the pizza firm on the food delivery application.
'Domino Pizza' and 'Domino'ss Pizza' were two of the few spellings that popped on the results page of a user named Ravi Handa when he searched for Domino's on Swiggy.
"Hey @Swiggy This is clearly a fraud. Only one of these is genuine. Why are you letting this happen? Why isn't @dominos objecting to blatant violation of trademark," he wrote on the microblogging platform alongside the screenshot.
In a follow-up post, Handa said, "This isn't just a joke. Someone close to me actually fell for it. They realised it only after they got the delivery and saw the box."
By the time Swiggy responded to Handa's concern, social media users had already started reacting to the issue.
Users were swift in commenting as they took turns to punch jokes. One user said, "KFC = Kentucky Fried Chicken. KFC = Kishan Food Corner".
Another netizen said, "There is nothing like Trade Mark in India."
Another comment on Handa's post read, "Letting this happen ? Swiggy encourages this. Smaller restaurants give more commissions and all we know swiggy itself operates all this via shell companies. Near my home there are 4 biryani outlets nawab, gulshan etc. Same outlet, same owner, just different names."
While Handa's post was viewed by millions, it was liked by over 700. Swiggy, meanwhile, responded to it saying, "@ravihanda Hey Ravi, we'd like to have this looked into, please share your pin code over DM for us to have this checked."