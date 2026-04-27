<p>T K Sajeev Kumar, Editorial Director of NewspaperDesign.org, has been honoured with the President’s Award from the Society for News Design (SND) for his outstanding contribution to the international news design community.</p><p>This marks the first time an Indian has received this prestigious recognition.</p><p>The award was presented during SND’s international news design competition held in Singapore.</p>.Kerala’s TK Sajeev Kumar re-elected to Board of Society for News Design.<p>Founded in 1979 and headquartered in the United States, SND promotes excellence and innovation in visual journalism worldwide.</p><p>Sajeev, who hails from Kerala was recently re-elected to the Board of Directors of SND, where he is currently serving a two-year term.</p><p>Sajeev was first elected to the board in 2024 and continues to be the only Asian member on the board.</p>