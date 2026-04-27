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T K Sajeev Kumar honoured with President’s award from Society for News Design

This marks the first time an Indian has received this prestigious recognition.
Last Updated : 27 April 2026, 11:42 IST
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Published 27 April 2026, 11:42 IST
India NewsawardNewspaper

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