T20 WC squad's Mumbai players to be felicitated in Vidhan Bhavan

Mumbai: Four Mumbai players of the T20 World Cup cricket team will be felicitated in the Maharashtra Vidhan Bhavan complex on Friday, state assembly speaker Rahul Narwekar said in the House on Thursday.

Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma, Shivam Dube and Yashasvi Jaiswal, all from Mumbai, were part of India's T20 World Cup squad.

On June 29, the Indian cricket team won the country its second T20 world title, ending an 11-year wait for an ICC trophy.