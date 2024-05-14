Tabu ventures into the deserts of 'Dune': Actor cast in prequel series

As per official logline, "Set within the expansive universe of Dune, created by acclaimed author Frank Herbert, and 10,000 years before the ascension of Paul Atreides, Dune: Prophecy follows two Harkonnen sisters as they combat forces that threaten the future of humankind, and establish the fabled sect that will become known as the Bene Gesserit."

Tabu has previously starred in international projects such as The Namesake, Life of Pi, and the BBC miniseries A Suitable Boy. At home, the National Award winner's credits include titles such as Andhadhun, Maqbool, Haider, Bhool Bhulaiyya 2, and Drishyam.