Take 'stringent action' against Rahul Gandhi for 'shakti' remarks: BJP to EC

“In Hindu religion, there’s a word called ‘shakti’; we (the Opposition) are also fighting against such a ‘shakti’. The question is what is that ‘shakti’, the king’s soul lies in the EVM,” Gandhi had said.



In their complaint, the BJP said that in Hinduism, Goddess Durga, “one of the most revered deity” is also prayed by the name ‘Shakti’. “This obnoxious statement against Hinduism and Hindu Gods has deeply hurt the sentiments of Hindus as it was rendered with malicious intention of insulting the religious values associated with "Shakti' and creates enmity among the religions, so that the INC in general and Rahul Gandhi particular can appease some religious community,” the complaint read, adding that since ‘shakti’ alludes to the female deity and women folk in India, the term has an “underlying misogynistic tone”.

On Tuesday, PM Narendra Modi led the attack saying those out to destroy ‘shakti’ are destroyed and that INDIA leaders only attack Hinduism. In response, Gandhi sent out a post on X alleging that Modi twisted his statement. “Modi ji does not like my words. He tries to twist my statements and change the meaning because he knows that I have spoken a deep truth,” Gandhi’s post read.